Emily Phillips (12-11-16)

COMMERCE - Emily Holland Phillips, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Ms. Phillips was born on August 9, 1932, in Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Eugenia Holland. Ms. Phillips was of the Methodist denomination. She was an elementary school teacher, beginning her career in Atlanta, for four years. She then moved to Commerce and taught there for 31 years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Kerry Marsh, Sautee, Ga.; daughter, Jean Rogers, Cleveland, Ga.; and grandchildren, Allen Marsh, Taylor Rogers, and Clayton Rogers.
Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday, December 16, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, with Pastor Roger Bourgeois officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 16, at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting our website at whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
