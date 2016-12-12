Joseph Thomas (12-08-16)

COLBERT - Joseph Allen Thomas, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2016.
He was the son of the late Andrew Thomas and Juli Mae Jackson Thomas. He was preceded in death by his brothers William Odell Thomas, Everet Andrew Thomas, and James Thomas; sisters, Eva Mae New, Viloa James, and Belula Hammon; sons, Lamar Thomas and Ronnie Thomas; and daughter, Paige Spivey Strailer.
Mr. Thomas attended The Word of Life Church, enjoyed fishing, camping, cutting grass and being close to his Lord; he would say singing and praising the Lord.
Survivors include his wife, Marian Scoggins Baker Thoma; sister, Eloise Randall; children, Byron Thomas; daughter, Suzette Boatright; stepsons, Randall (Faye) Baker, Rodney (Wendi) Baker; grandchildren, Brandy Ervin and family, Amanda Riddling and family, Randall “BJ” Baker, Jr., Ashlei Roper and family, Alex Hanley and family, Stephenie Boatright and family, Adam Spivey, Hans Strailer and family, Julia Maye Strailer , Cody Sharp; and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, December 11, at Word of Life Church in Colbert.
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.bridgesfuneral.com
