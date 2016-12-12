Calvin Banks (12-7-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, December 12. 2016
NICHOLSON - Calvin W. Banks, 59, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

He was the son of the late James C. Banks. Mr. Banks was employed with Gwinnett Medical Center for 30 years. He was a loving brother and friend to many.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Cook Banks; sisters, Paula Banks and Sherry White; brothers Frank, Jerry and Gene Banks.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

