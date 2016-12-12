Arthur Lavallee (12-08-16)

DANIELSVILLE - Arthur George Lavallee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2016, comfortably and in his sleep following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death, by his father, Robert Lavaliere.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Brown Lavallee; his six siblings (Paul, Bobby, Nancy, John, Tom, and Joe), his children (Nicole and Timothy); his grandchildren, (Aurora, Isaiah, Noah, Nicole, Tori, Amanda, and Sabrienne); his great-grandson, Rowen; and a blue tick coonhound that wandered up to his door a few years back.
Arthur was born May 9, 1947, in Southbridge, Mass., and during his life he excelled at anything he put his mind to. He was raised on a farm in Ware, Mass., where his large hands develop a strong grip from milking the cows. A student athlete, Arthur was captain of the Ware High School football team and president of his senior class. He received his bachelors of science in entomology from the University of Massachusetts, Masters from the University of Rhode Island, and studied for his PhD at the University of Georgia. While working for the Smithsonian Institute, he collected insects from remote locations in distance countries, including throughout South America and the Middle East. He discovered and was instrumental in naming several species of flies. A lifelong horticulturalist, his gardens were expansive and eclectic - as any plant he touched would grow beyond expectation. An avid collector of utilitarian antiques and Americana, he intuitively saw the beauty and history in everyday items. He arguably had the largest antique bottle collection on the east coast.
He never let others dictate what he thought, said or did - sometimes paying the price - rarely blaming those around him. His Twainian tales of personal adventure, often a fine blend of truth and fiction, will be told long after he is gone. Like his father, he loved to talk politics - combining his deep conservative roots with his clear liberal ideals. It was not uncommon for him to take both sides of an issue simultaneously without apology. He was a lifelong advocate of education – and never encountered a child that did not receive a lecture on the importance of it. He was revered by all that called him friend. He had a big heart. He was loved. He will be missed.
We would like to humbly thank all his family and friends - particularly his lady friends - for putting up with his shenanigans over the last 69 years. Arthur would have like the idea of dying at 69, not just because of the quirky innuendo, but because he never got too old to still be cool. In addition, Arthur would be pleased with himself to know that all pending charges will be dismissed on a technicality; however, he would like the Madison County sheriff’s office to expeditiously return his shotgun in good condition to his daughter, Nicole, for personal protection and continued social resistance - as the need arises.
The family will hold private services at a later date - and we encourage all that knew him to celebrate his life in your own way and in your own time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a sizable donation to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), or simply buy some cheap American beer in a can, smoke a little reefer, and tell the stories he no longer can.
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Lavallee (12-08-16)
