Addie Morris (12-08-16)

JEFFERSON - Addie Grace Martin, 84, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2016.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, L.D. Lester.
Survivors include her five children, Warren (Linda) Lester, Clifton (Leatrice) Lester, Athens, Linda (Dean) Oliver, Westchester, N.Y., Allison Pittman, Jefferson, and Franklin (Tasha) Lester, Charleston, S.C.
She was later united in marriage to the late Thomas Fletcher Martin. This union added three step children, Robert (Patricia) Martin, Jefferson, and Phillip Martin, Jefferson, and Joyce Dowdy, Athens; and two grandchildren who were also raised in their home, Tifany Rakestraw and Keiron Rakestraw, Jefferson; her two sisters, Bessie (John) Rakestraw and Mary (Darryl) Johnson; and one brother, James (Annie) Dukes.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Pearl Johnson.
She was lovingly known as Granny Grace to 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchild and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held between the hours of 12 to 8 p.m. at Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
