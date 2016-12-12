Samantha Williams (12-08-16)

ALTO - Samantha Irene Williams, 18 passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2016, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born in Stephens County on March 5, 1998, Samantha had a very happy, energetic spirit. Affectionately known as “Aunt Sammie” and “Mesha”, Samantha loved children, helping others, and was a high school student at the Mountain Education Center. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, V.G. “Glen” Pope, Jr. and Irene Cobble Pope.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Derrick and Amanda F. Williams, Alto; mother and stepfather, Laura and Terry Allen, Blue Ridge, Ga.; brothers, Lee Williams, Westminster, S.C., Joseph Elliott (Kat Conley), Blue Ridge, Ga., and Colt Williams, Alto; sisters, Jessica Elliott (Andrew), Blue Ridge, Ga., Kim Williams, Hartwell, and Jessica Tyler (Matthew), Alto; grandparents, Judy and Reggie Williams, Cornelia, and Mary Kelley, Seneca, S.C.; nieces, Kaylon Elliott, Summer Snow, and Athena Mozelle Tyler; nephew, Michael Tyler; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 11, from the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Benfield officiating.
Interment was in the Yonah Memorial Gardens.
An online guest register is available at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.
