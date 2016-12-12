Alex Hand (12-08-16)

Alex Troy Hand, 61, of Comer, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2016.
Born in Augusta, he was the son of the late John Kermit Hand and Ella Waynewright Henry. Mr. Hand was employed with Peterson Springs. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathy Henry, Richard Henry and Bonnie Carroll and one granddaughter, Charlii Hand.
Survivors include his son, Nathan (Lucy) Hand; two brothers, Albert Hand and Max Hand and one grandson, Jaxon Hand.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 4:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 11, 2016 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
