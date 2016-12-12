Betty Freeman (12-11-16)

JEFFERSON - Betty Hardy Freeman, 88, entered into rest Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late John W. and Clyde Barber Hardy. She was retired from Jackson County Department of Family and Children’s Services and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby F. Hardy.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Bob Freeman, Jefferson; one son, Bobby Freeman, Athens; one sister, Johnnie McElhannon Hancock, Jefferson; one grandson, Robbie Freeman, Athens, two great-grandchildren, Finley Jane Freeman and Rob Freeman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, from Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
