Catherine Brown (12-07-16)

WINDER - Catherine Helen Brown, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.
She was a native of Manhattan, N.Y. and was employed with BFI specializing in waste removal. Mrs. Brown was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Porth and Theresa Bohem, both of New York; brothers, Frank, Tommy, Billy, and Peter Porth; and sisters, Agnes Dingman, Florence Cleary, Virginia Laimos, and Margret Garland.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, William “Bill” Brown, Winder; son, William (Kaye) Brown Jr., Dalton, and Timmy (Suzette) Brown, Newnan; and daughter, Debbie Brown Henderson, Winder.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Brown was held on Friday, December 9, in the Memorial Chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Ron Hewett and Mack Palmer officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder. The following gentlemen were honored as pallbearers, Justin Greer, Zach Brown, Drew Brown, Chas Brown, Casey Henderson, Adam Long, and Jamie Cash.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
