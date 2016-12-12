ROYSTON - JD Royston, 87, went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, December 10, 2016, at 6 a.m. in the Oaks in Athens. His wife Shirley was by his side.
Mr. Royston was born on March 28, 1929, in Royston, the son of the late Dewey Clifford Royston and Vennie Scoggins Royston. JD grew up as a boy in Madison County and attended Bonds Academy School. The family moved to Royston when he was 15. JD began work at the Royston Mill when he was 16 years old and worked there for 65 years. JD was a faithful member of the Royston Baptist Church, where he served as an usher, a member of the communion committee, and a member of the house and grounds committee. He enjoyed working outdoors in his yards and growing a bountiful garden. He loved giving produce to his friends and family. JD married Shirley Partain on July 31, 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Partain Royston; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Doyle Brooks, Franklin Springs, and Hazel and Donald David, Royston; brother and sister-in-law, Hoppy and Patsy Royston, Danielsville; nieces and nephews, Becky Herrin, Randy Herrin, Sam Herrin, Bobby Brooks, Janie Brooks, Craig Brooks, Yang Brooks, Leo Brooks, Laura Brooks, Donna Toney, Glenn Toney, April Breeden, Nick Breeden, Bethany Toney, Jennifer Tonjum, Dennis Tonjum, Angelia West, Eric West, Jordan Thrasher, Abby Thrasher and Kristi Royston.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, at the Royston Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Barlow and Mrs. Donna Toney officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens- South. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
JD Royston (12-10-16)
