ATHENS - Iree Hembree Logan, 83, entered into rest Saturday, December 10, 2016.
Mrs. Logan was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Felton Harold and Susie Iree Meadows Hembree. She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson. Mrs. Logan was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Logan; son, Gary Logan; brothers, J.W. and Eugene Hembree; and sisters, Katie Lou Hembree, and Mary Ruth Stancell.
Survivors include a daughter, Rita Wills and her husband Ricky, Royston; three grandchildren, Ryan Wills, Keri Sanders, and Mary Morgan Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Logan Sanders and Lucy Sanders.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Cudd officiating with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers will be Danny Whitsel, Scott Hembree, Raymond Marden, Nick Little, Lazaro Vilchez and Phil Logan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, December 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 2081 US Hwy. 129, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the Athens Christian School, 1270 Highway 29 North, Athens, Georgia 30601.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Iree Logan (12-10-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry