WATKINSVILLE - William Cleo Duncan, 81, formerly of Auburn, Ga., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016.
He was the son of the late Brantley and Ida Mae Hall Duncan. Mr. Duncan was preceded in death on June 9, 2011, by his wife of 54 years, Clarice Sikes Duncan; and his son on May 1, 1997, William Clay Duncan. When asked how he was doing, Mr. Duncan always replied, “What you see as good in this old man ain’t me….It is my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” He was a retiree with 35 years of service at Kraft Foods. Mr. Duncan was a longtime member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne B. and Sue Duncan, Athens; daughter, Donna Marie Fowler; and son, Gary Bryan Duncan, both of Watkinsville; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Chaplain Bill Hayes officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Monday, December 12, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
William Duncan (12-11-16)
