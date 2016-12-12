Phyllis Bonnemer (12-11-16)

Monday, December 12. 2016
WINDER - Phyllis Wood Bonnemer, 65, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016.

She was preceded by her husband, Jim Bonnemer, Sr.; and parents, Carl E. and Maggie Ruth Griffeth Wood. A resident of Barrow County for most of her life, Mrs. Bonnemer had served as a licensed practical nurse at Barrow Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include children Sherry Densmore, Jimmy Bonnemer, Hope Bonnemer, and Valerie Turk, all of Winder; brothers, C.L. Wood and Delaney Wood, both of Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 15, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 14, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in The Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Old Website

