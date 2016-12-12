Steven Voyles (12-11-16)

ROYSTON - Steven Randall Voyles, 68, passed away on Sunday, December 11,2016, at his residence.
Mr. Voyles was born in Jefferson on July 5, 1948, the son of the late Eva Voyles. He was a propane gas truck driver and was of the Baptist denomination. Mr. Voyles was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Voyles.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Hanley Voyles; son, Randy Voyles, Jefferson; daughter, Arlene Love, Jefferson; step son, Keith Massey, Athens; step daughters, Kathy Hall, Jefferson, and Sheila Gunter, Commerce; grandchildren, Melissa Davis, William Hall, Chase Love, Taylor Love, Ansley Voyles, and Logan Voyles; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Davis and Rayland Davis; brothers, Elbert, Bobby, and Harold Voyles; and sisters, Mary Lee and Geraldine Brooks.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lewis Gaddis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
