Annie Laura Scott (12-11-16)

Annie Laura Scott, wife of 66 years to Allen Johnson Scott, died Sunday, December 11, 2016.
A native of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Billups and Hattie Lou Fitzpatrick Smith and mother of the late Linda Saxon. She was preceded in death by six sisters and a brother.
Survivors in addition to her husband include her children, Ron (Dian) Scott, Jonesboro, Janet (Mike) Mitchell, Cartersville, Debra Scott, Carlton, Mike Scott, Tallapoosa, Sharon Davison, Cartersville, and David (Donna) Scott, Colbert; brother, Edwin (Frances) Smith, Carlton; 20 grandchildren; more than 60 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service that will be announced will be held at the residence of Mrs. Scott.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
