Marilyn Butcher (12-02-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, December 13. 2016
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Marilyn Gaye Butcher, 69, wife of the late Gerald F. Butcher, died Friday, December 2, 2016.

A native of Rushville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Robert Cullison, Jr. and Evelyn Margison Cullison.

Survivors include her sons, Bryan Butcher, Hull, and Gary Butcher, Comer; and brothers and sisters, Robert Cullison, Thomas Cullison, Kenny Cullison, Kathy Arnold and Pam Marlatt.

Private services were held.

Lord and Stephens East was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.