Marilyn Gaye Butcher, 69, wife of the late Gerald F. Butcher, died Friday, December 2, 2016.
A native of Rushville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Robert Cullison, Jr. and Evelyn Margison Cullison.
Survivors include her sons, Bryan Butcher, Hull, and Gary Butcher, Comer; and brothers and sisters, Robert Cullison, Thomas Cullison, Kenny Cullison, Kathy Arnold and Pam Marlatt.
Private services were held.
Lord and Stephens East was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Marilyn Butcher (12-02-16)
