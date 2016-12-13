WINDER - Jeanette Gail Kennedy, 66, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016.
A native of Duluth, she was the daughter of the late James Hosch and Jeanette Gittens. Mrs. Kennedy retired from the Barrow County School Systems as a lunch room attendant. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Kennedy Greeson.
Survivors include her loving husband, Billy Kennedy, Winder; two sons, Mike (Quata) Kennedy and Vince (Melaina) Kennedy, both of Winder; three daughters, Sherry (Mark) Harrell, Peachtree Corners, Karen (Darlene) Kennedy, Buford, and Jessica (Kevin) Rutledge, Winder; brothers, Terry Hosch, North Carolina, and Charlers Hosch, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Hardegree, Braselton; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 11 a.m. from the Smith Memory Chapel with the Revs. Richard Cole, Mark Harrell, and Jerry Kennedy officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Barrow County Cancer Society.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jeanette Kennedy (12-12-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry