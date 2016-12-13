Howard Dorsey (12-10-15)

BRASELTON - Howard Jefferson Dorsey, 57, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016.
Howard loved NASCAR, fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Geraldine Dorsey.
Survivors include the love of his life and mother of his children, Dorothy Johnson; sons, Herman Ray Dorsey, Jonathan Paul Dorsey’ and step-son, Trent Johnson, all of Jefferson; brother, Michael Scott Dorsey and wife Connie, Jefferson; sisters, Sue Turk, Braselton, Patty D. Boggs and husband Wheeler, Braselton, Moria Evans and husband Johnny, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at The Church of God of Prophecy of Hoschton with the Revs. Jerry Gaddis and Calvin Gooch officiating.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements. wwwlawsonfuneralhome.org.
Howard Dorsey
