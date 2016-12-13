Julian Varnum (12-10-16)

JEFFERSON - Julian C. Varnum, 91, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016.
Mr. Varnum was born in Jefferson, the son of the late George and Dean Varnum. Mr. Varnum was a veteran of the United States Navy, was a retired machinist, and had been employed with NASA, Lockheed and General Motors. Mr. Varnum was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Holder Varnum, Jefferson; daughter, Joyce Barnett and her husband William; son, Delane Bryant and his wife Debbie; grandsons, Greg Bryant, and Jeff Bryant and wife Jeannie Bryant; granddaughter, Julie Harkins and husband Paul; grandson, Chad Klinck and wife Sharon; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
