JEFFERSON - Ella Mae Bailey, 91, passed Friday, December 9, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Michael S. (Angela) Bailey; two daughters, Carolyn Bailey Mathis and Samantha B. Bailey Jackson; two brothers, Larry Stevens and Eugene Stevens; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday December 17, at Paradise A.M.E. Church in Jefferson with interment at Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. Viewing will be Friday, December 16, from 12 to 7 p.m. with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Ella Mae Bailey (12-09-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry