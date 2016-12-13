Ella Mae Bailey (12-09-16)

Tuesday, December 13. 2016
JEFFERSON - Ella Mae Bailey, 91, passed Friday, December 9, 2016.

Survivors include one son, Michael S. (Angela) Bailey; two daughters, Carolyn Bailey Mathis and Samantha B. Bailey Jackson; two brothers, Larry Stevens and Eugene Stevens; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday December 17, at Paradise A.M.E. Church in Jefferson with interment at Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. Viewing will be Friday, December 16, from 12 to 7 p.m. with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Old Website

