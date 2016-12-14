East Jackson needed Faith Grooms to step up as a scorer this season, and a quick glance at the scorebook shows the senior guard hasn’t disappointed.
Grooms is averaging 17.33 points per game through six games as the Lady Eagles carried a 4-2 record into this week’s contests.
“She’s filled a void that was left there,” East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs said.
Grooms demonstrated her potential as a scorer last year, averaging 10.7 points per contest. But with two of East Jackson’s top scorers graduating off last year’s team, she’s been asked to contribute even more offensively this year.
To that end, Grooms — who just wrapped up a stellar high school softball career — has scored 20 or more points in three of East Jackson’s four victories.
“She’s embraced the role, and we’ve got to have her continue to do it,” Gibbs said. “It’s going to get tougher as we move forward for her to do that with people scouting and so forth. But she’s capable.”
Groom’s offensive contributions helped the East Jackson girls get off to a program-best 4-1 start before the team took one on the chin Saturday night in a 73-25 loss to North Hall.
“We’ll continue to try to get her looks,” Gibbs said. “She creates a lot for herself, which is nice. She’s a heck of a player, and a heck of a dual-sport athlete. She’s been a blessing to have and a blessing to coach for four years.”
Grooms enjoyed her biggest offensive night of the season on Friday with a 27-point effort to rally her team to a 52-46 home win over Westminster Christian Academy.
Trailing 27-14 at the half, the Lady Eagles came out in a full-court man press, which was effective into cutting into the lead. Grooms caught fire with 11 points in third quarter as the Lady Eagles took a 35-33 lead into the final period. She finished with 18 points in the second half.
“Faith got into attack mode that second half, and really went off and got some buckets and was kind of able to put us on her back,” Gibbs said.
Westminster Christian countered with 36 points from standout Sallie Shultz.
“It was a good duel between those two,” Gibbs said.
Grooms wasn’t the only scoring option for East Jackson in the victory.
Ashley Lumpkin added 12 points and nearly recorded a double-double as the Lady Eagles won despite being down a starter.
“We did some good things rallying and being resilient, so I was very, very proud of that and overall with the start of the season,” Gibbs said. “I’ve been very proud of our group … I know we can continue to get better as we move in through holidays and into January.”
NORTH HALL ENDS EAST JACKSON STREAK
East Jackson’s four-game winning streak came to a halt in convincing fashion Saturday with a 73-25 loss at home to a North Hall team that racked up on fast-break opportunities.
The game was part of the Christmas at Commerce exposure tournament hosted by East Jackson.
“They’re traditionally a very strong program,” Gibbs said. “They play hard. They do what they do well. Our program is not quite to that level yet, but that’s something we can work on to get to. Any time you can measure yourself against one of the upper tier programs in the state, it gives you a good opportunity.”
East Jackson, which played Oglethorpe County Tuesday night (results weren’t available at press time), will face Tallulah Falls Friday (home, 5 p.m.) and Hebron Christian Saturday (home, 12:45 p.m.).
Grooms was the lone Lady Eagle to reach double figures against North Hall, leading East Jackson with 10 points. Taylor Anne Kelley paced North Hall with 23 points.
East Jackson trailed 17-10 in the second quarter after a 3-pointer from Shiquita Sturdivant, but North Hall outscored the Lady Eagles 15-3 for the remainder of the first half to take a 32-13 lead.
That set the tone for the second half. A lay-up from Kelley off a fast break gave North Hall a 52-23 lead with the closing seconds of the third quarter.
North Hall then held East Jackson to a single point in the fourth quarter as the lead swelled to over 40 points.
“We’ll keep battling,” Gibbs said. “I think our best basketball is definitely (still) ahead of us moving forward. Despite the score, I thought we did some really good things, some things we can build on.”
