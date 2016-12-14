WRESTLING: More big dual tournaments await Dragons

The Jefferson wrestling team’s version of the holiday rush continues.
The Dragons, who are slated to wrestle at Lumpkin County tonight (Wednesday), will compete Saturday at the Oconee Duals and then venture out-of-state for the second time this month when they make their annual trip to the Pigeon Force Duals Dec. 22-23. The busy month will culminate with a Dec. 29-30 trip to Baton Rouge, La. for another high-profile duals tournament.
As for this weekend, the Oconee Duals will offer more of the same grind for the Dragons, who are fresh off a dual-tournament win in Anderson, S.C.
“They’ve got several good teams there,” coach Doug Thurmond said.
One of those teams is West Oak (S.C.), which finished ahead of Jefferson in a traditional-tournament format at the Panther Invitational at Jackson County earlier this month.
“We definitely know what they’ve got,” Thurmond said. “That’s going to be a really good dual meet there if we get to each other.”
The dual tournament at Pigeon Forge, set for Dec. 22-23, should offer a star-studded line-up of out-of-state teams.
“It’s going to be a good tournament … They work really hard to get good teams there,” Thurmond said.
As for Jefferson’s win at the Anderson (S.C.) duals this past weekend, the Dragons beat Pickens (S.C.) 77-6, Palmetto (S.C) 63-15, Lake Norman (N.C.) 71-12 and Belton Honea Path (S.C.) 62-15 before defeating Rock Hill (S.C) 48-28 in the finals.
Rock Hill’s lineup featured three state champions and one state runner-up. Jefferson has wrestled in the Anderson Duals before but had never faced Rock Hill.
“It was a very, very good match,” Thurmond said. “They were tough. We were glad to beat them. They were some awesome athletes and very good wrestlers.”
Jarrad Blackburn (120) and Caleb Little (182) both went 5-0 and took home awards from the tournament. Blackburn won outstanding wrestler honors for the lighter weight classes, while Little was awarded outstanding wrestler honors for the heavier weight classes.
Several other Dragon wrestlers went 5-0 in Anderson: Ian Statia (126), Dawson Bates (132), Cole Potts (138), Coy Strong (145), Mason Corbett (160) and Nick Holman (220).
For a wrestling program that consistently gets a late start due to its athletes playing football, these December matches are a big part of solidifying the lineup for next month’s area and state duals.
“They kind of start jelling and they also start figuring out what weight classes they want to go in … I would think by Christmas, or right after Christmas, we would definitely have (the lineup set),” Thurmond said.
