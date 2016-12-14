BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles struggle to contain North Hall scorer in loss

-- UPDATE: The East Jackson boys' basketball team picked up its first win of the year Tuesday with a 49-47 victory over Oglethorpe County. --
East Jackson’s David Akin was none too pleased with a lopsided loss to North Hall, and the first-year coach reserved the harshest criticism for himself.
The Eagles (0-8) fell 70-47 at home to the Trojans Saturday in the Eagles’ Christmas in Commerce exposure tournament. A big part of Akin and the Eagles’ frustration was the play of North Hall’s Evan Easton, who poured in 34 points.
“I underestimated him after scouting and watching film, and this loss is completely on me,” Akin said. “Those boys were not ready (Saturday), and it’s my fault that I didn’t prepare them.”
Easton scored 14 points in the first quarter to stake the Trojans to a 26-11 lead. He had 20 points by the half and scored 12 more points in the third quarter as North Hall built a 21-point edge.
“(Easton) is a college basketball player,” Akin said. “It’s a shame that nobody is after him. He’s going to make somebody really happy when they figure out how good he is.”
None of the defensive strategies the Eagles employed against Easton produced many stops.
“We tried doubling him,” Akin said. “We tried forcing him (to his) right, and even when we tried to force him right, he still somehow got to his left hand and scored. He’s a really good player. We did not have an answer for that at all.”
The Eagles’ best stretch of play came in the second quarter when it briefly trimmed a 15-point lead to six points.
Xavier Clark – who finished with 16 points, as did Kobe Haley — helped fuel the run by scoring seven-straight points.
“The rest of the team needs to figure out that Zay (Xavier) is successful because he gets to the basket,” Akin said.
The coach said that too many on the team settle for 3-point shot attempts.
“It’s a complete lack of basketball IQ, and I’m responsible for teaching so that makes me that worse of a coach,” he said. “It was absolutely a complete failure of a job as a coach (Saturday).”
Akin was more pleased with his team’s performance the previous night, though the squad fell 72-41 to Class 7A Lambert on the road. The game was tight for two and a half quarters.
East Jackson trailed by just five at the half and three midway through the third quarter. Akin said his team simply “ran out of gas.”
“I’m so proud of our guys,” he said. “We competed with a reigning 7A region champion for three quarters.”
Clark led the Eagles with 17 points and made the all-tournament team.
