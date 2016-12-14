BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons searching for consistency

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team demonstrated both its potential and its vulnerabilities during a pair of home games over the weekend.
The Dragons (2-5) took down Apalachee 48-40 on Friday in their biggest win of the season but lost to Central Gwinnett 61-50 on Saturday.
“We’re a lot better team now than we were two or three weeks ago when we first started playing games, but we’ve just got a long way to go as far as being consistent,” coach Bolling DuBose said.
Jefferson hopes to start building that consistency now as it opens region play Friday at 8:30 p.m. at home against 5-2 Madison County.
“We’ve played seven games so far, and hopefully that’s gotten us better to the point where we’re ready to play region games,” DuBose said.
The Dragons then host non-region foe Dawson County Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“Regardless of what happens Friday night, we’ve got to come back and play consistent Saturday,” DuBose said. “It’s another chance for us to learn how to play back-to-back nights.”
Jasper Gibson led Jefferson with 17 points in the Friday victory over Class 6A Apalachee. Daniel Butler added 10 points.
DuBose praised his team’s energy in the win.
“I thought we played hard the whole game on both ends of the floor,” he said.
DuBose was particularly impressed with his team’s defensive play.
“I thought, defensively, without a doubt, it was the best game we’ve played of the year,” DuBose said.
The Dragons built a 21-14 lead at the half and 32-25 edge after three quarters before Apalachee cut the lead to two points in the fourth quarter. But Jefferson responded with some big shots late in the game to pull away.
One of the biggest differences in the game was Apalachee’s lack of perimeter scoring as Jefferson limited the Wildcats to just 4-of-28 shooting from the 3-point line.
“I thought we did a great job guarding the 3-point line, which we haven’t done particularly well this year,” DuBose said.
The Dragons also limited the Wildcats’ 6-6 post player Derek Miller.
DuBose pointed specifically to the play of Kasen Rainey and Butler, whose task it was to keep Miller off the boards.
“I thought they did a great job,” he said.
Against Central Gwinnett — a Class 7A school — Jefferson led 23-21 at the half but was outscored 22-11 in the third quarter as the Knights took control of the game. The Dragons’ defense let Central Gwinnett inside the perimeter too many times instead of forcing the Knights to shoot outside, according to DuBose.
“I thought defensively in the second half, we let them do whatever they wanted to do,” DuBose said.
Gibson led Jefferson with 14 points in the loss. Kasen Rainey and Bryce Hankinson scored eight points each.
