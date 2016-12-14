The Jefferson swimming and diving team held its own at a large-scale meeting in Cumming on Saturday, led by its divers.
Sara Rogers, a Georgia Southern signee, won the girls’ 1-meter diving competition with 421.6 points at the Holiday Splash, while Addison Kelly took third in the girls’ 1-meter diving competition with 407 points.
“Our divers did fabulous,” coach Tess Nunnally said.
Jefferson finished fourth overall in the girls’ high school team standings with 310.5 points and seventh in the boys’ high school team standings with 266 points. The team won’t swim again until a Jan. 7 meet at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
“It was quite a big meet with lots of great competition,” said Nunnally, who noted that the program was missing several swimmers in high school and middle school levels due to band and senior state for year-round swimmers.
The highlights for the girls’ high school swimming team included Sara McMullan placing third in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:31.73).
On the boys’ side, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zeke Williamson, Cole Holbrook, Max Higgins and C.J. Guzman missed a state qualifying time by just four tenths of a second. The team finished sixth with a time of 1:40.59.
At the middle school level, Jefferson finished second to Pinecrest Academy in the girls’ team standings with 435 points and fifth in the boys’ standings with 93 points.
Sydney Bowles won the girls’ 100-yard individual medley (1:14.89) and placed third in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (1:03.93). Rylee Meadows finished third in the girls’ 50-yard breaststroke (39.64). Kylee Novicki took second in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (1:03.08). Jenna Rogers placed third in the girls’ 1-meter diving competition with 188.05 points.
“We are looking forward to continuing our hard work at practice and to be ready for our next meet in the new year,” Nunnally said.
SWIMMING AND DIVING: Divers highlight meet for Jefferson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry