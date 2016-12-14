WRESTLING: Mat Panthers place third at Parlay Invitational

The Jackson County wrestlers enjoyed another high tournament finish over the weekend as the strong start to their season continues.
The team produced one champion and a finalist to place third at the Friday-Saturday Parlay Invitational at Allatoona High School. Chandler Saine won the 138-pound class — his second title in as many events — while Jacob Love reached the 132-pound finals.
“Each match that we wrestle gives us the opportunity to improve,” coach Jason Powers said. “I feel that we did that this past weekend. We had a couple of come-from-behind wins, and we went to our stuff very well in difficult situations.”
Jackson County will wrestle today (Wednesday) at West Oak, S.C., and will compete Saturday at the Big Red Duals in Gainesville.
Others placing at this past weekend’s tournament were (Davey Jennings, third, 182), (Hector Torres, fourth, 120), (Jared Love, fourth, 145), (Kyle Graham, fourth, 195), (Jake Weatherley, fifth, 106), (Christian Soto, fifth, 113), (Devonte Stephens, fifth, 220), (Stephen King, fifth, 285) and (Anthony Wingfield, sixth, 170).
Jackson County, with 177.5 points, finished behind South Paulding (213 points) and Hillgrove (181.5 points) in the 16-team tournament.
“I feel that we could have placed a little higher as a team, but as a coach I am always looking for ways to improve I guess,” Powers said.
It was a big weekend of wrestling for Jackson County as it sent another team to a tournament at Morgan County where Ben Gilbreath won the 138-pound title.
“This is very exciting for us as we expect him to be in our line-up after we get the two-pound allowance at Christmas,” Powers said. “We had several other JV wrestlers make very good showings and place at a varsity tournament or come just short. This is very promising for the future of Jackson County wrestling.”
PANTHERS GRAB BIG DUAL WINS
Prior to the weekend tournaments, Jackson County notched two big wins over area opponents, beating Lumpkin County 34-33 and Fannin County 65-18 last Tuesday at Lumpkin County.
Jackson County, now 11-0 in duals action this season, scored bonus points in its last two matches to edge Lumpkin County.
“Lumpkin County was a war as it always is,” Powers said.
Jacob Love recorded a pin in the 132-pound match and Chandler Saine earned a major decision in the 138-pound match.
“It was an exciting match all the way through and even though it came down to the last two matches, it was definitely a team effort,” Powers said. “We wrestled hard and with some guts.”
In addition to Love and Saine’s victories, Jackson County earned multiple one-point wins, while Jared Love opened the match with an overtime win.
“Take any one of these things and swing them the other way, and we don’t pull out the win,” Powers said. “I am extremely proud of their resiliency in those matches. It was great to pick up that very important win over Lumpkin and Fannin.”
