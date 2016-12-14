GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Turnovers costly in Jefferson’s loss to Buford

Turnovers were the last thing Jefferson girls’ basketball team could afford in its attempt to pull off an upset of Buford, but the Lady Dragons were unable to keep a handle on the ball against the powerhouse Lady Wolves.
Jefferson (5-3) fell to visiting Buford 63-44 on Monday at home in dropping its second straight game with turnovers playing a big factor in the loss.
“The last part of the first quarter and the early part of the second quarter, we really got sloppy with the basketball and made some bad decisions with the basketball and turned it over too much,” coach Jason Gibson said. “We just threw it right to them several times.”
McKenzie Tyner led Jefferson with 16 points. Jazmin Allen added 11.
Jefferson will move on to play region foe Madison County Friday (7 p.m.) at home and non-region opponent Dawson County Saturday (6 p.m.) at home as well.
Gibson estimated that his team committed around 30 turnovers against Buford with 20 coming in the first half.
“We just did not take care of the ball, and against a team like that, they anticipate so well, and they read and react so well, and they’re so long, it makes it so hard to attack in a pressure situation,” he said.
The Lady Dragons fell down 19-8 after a quarter and trailed 35-18 at the half. The deficit grew to over 20 points in the second half before Jefferson whittled the lead down to 14 at one point.
“I’m really proud of our girls with the way we came out in the second half and battled,” Gibson said. “We kind of got down by 20 or so. We didn’t quit. We kept fighting. We kept playing hard. We finally got a few shots to fall.”
Zikaya Wright led Buford with 12 points. Five Lady Wolves’ players finished with at least eight points each.
“Buford is very good for a reason,” Gibson said. “I do think we got better, and I think our kids learned that we can definitely play under that type of pressure. We’ve just got to learn how to do it for four quarters.”
•CENTRAL GWINNETT 50, JEFFERSON 48 (SATURDAY): Gibson said missed opportunities plagued his team in home loss to Class 7A Central Gwinnett Saturday.
The Lady Dragons missed seven uncontested layups and 16 free throws while also allowing the Lady Knights 17 offensive rebounds.
“We made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes against Central Gwinnett,” Gibson said.
Nevertheless, Jefferson had a chance to win the game at the end, but Tyner missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Tyner led the Lady Dragons with 18 points. Allen added 11. Hope Forrester finished with eight points.
Jefferson trailed 27-21 at the half but responded by outscoring Central Gwinnett 16-6 in the third period to take a 37-33 advantage, but the lead didn’t last.
“I really thought we were going to make another big run and just kind of push it on out,” Gibson said. “I felt like we were by far the better team. We just did not play well. Hopefully, we can learn from that.”
Gibson said the number offensive rebounds his team allowed Central Gwinnett was particularly harmful.
“We just gave them too many easy opportunities to continue to put points on the board,” he said.
•JEFFERSON 56, APALACHEE 47 (FRIDAY): Behind 16 points from Tyner, Jefferson picked up a non-region win over Class 6A foe Apalachee at home on Friday. The Lady Dragons clung to a 32-28 lead at the half before pushing the lead out to over 20 points in the second half. Jefferson then emptied its bench in the fourth quarter.
“We did that really because we were playing Central (Gwinnett) on Saturday,” Gibson said. “We just wanted to try to save some energy.”
Allen added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Forrester scored eight points.
•FRANKLIN SCORES 1,000TH POINT: Abbie Franklin notched her 1,000th point Friday against Apalachee before leaving the game with a twisted ankle in the second quarter.
Franklin, who had five points in the game, surpassed the mark in the first quarter and was awarded a commemorative ball to mark the occasion. Gibson praised the senior guard for her efforts to reach the milestone. Franklin lost nearly her entire junior season to a knee injury.
“She is such a competitor and obviously one of the best players I’ve ever coached here at Jefferson,” Gibson said. “I just have so much respect for her as a player because she’s worked so hard to come back from that ACL injury … I was really excited for her. The whole team I think was really excited for her.”
As for Friday’s injury, Franklin’s twisted ankle will likely keep her out for the next 3-6 games. Gibson said Franklin was frustrated Friday night but was “back to her old self” by Sunday.
“She’s ready to start rehabbing it and getting back,” Gibson said. “That’s just her attitude, and as a coach, I just have to respect how she approaches things.”
