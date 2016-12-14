GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Slow start hurts Lady Panthers in loss

By Kyle Funderburk
A bad first quarter was ultimately the difference in the Jackson County girls’ basketball team’s loss to Chestatee Friday night.
Jackson County (4-3, 0-0) trailed 11-4 after the first eight minutes and eventually lost in overtime 45-39.
“That first half was kind of rough getting into sync on everything and in the second half we came back out and regathered our game plan,” said head coach Julie McCutcheon. “It seemed like we gained quite a bit of strength in the fourth quarter, but the effort was relentless the entire game, I’m very proud of it against a now 8-0 team.”
“We just seem to bury ourselves early with them and then we fought the whole game to get back and we didn’t get there until the fourth quarter,” she said.
Chestatee (8-0, 0-0) opened the game with a 7-0 run which ended with a three-pointer by Skyyla Strickland followed by a free-throw by Destiny Gaudlock. Chestatee added four more points before the end of the first quarter.
The early moments of the second quarter saw both teams trading points each possession which kept Jackson County in the game. But a three-pointer by Chestatee’s Brooklyn Popham put them up by 13 points and could have been a devastation blow to the Lady Panthers.
Then in the latter moments of the second quarter, Jackson County managed to go on a 6-0 run from the free-throw line. Carlie Anderson began the run by making one of her two attempts. Brianna Love made two pairs of free throws on their next trip down court. As she shot her last free throw, Kendyl Beshers was fouled and she made another free throw. That brought the score to 21-14.
Jackson County and Chestatee traded points for the remainder of the first half to set the halftime score at 26-18. Then after a point-heavy second quarter, both offenses went cold in the third quarter and combined for only seven total points. Five of those points came from the Lady Panthers though so they trailed entering the fourth quarter, 28-23.
“I feel like we finally got it together in the fourth quarter, that’s when we started gaining momentum and we hit some shots and we didn’t really shoot well all night long at all, we were quite the opposite of Chestatee” McCutcheon said. “We were fairly consistent from the free throw line which has been a battle that we’ve had since we’ve been below the 50 percent mark, so if we were above 50 or 60 we’re making improvements there.”
Once again, both squads traded buckets early in the fourth quarter, but five straight points from Chestatee gave them a 37-29 lead late in the fourth quarter.
To that point the Lady War Eagles had struggled at the free throw line going 10-of-20 at the charity stripe, so McCutcheon took advantage of that and began having her team fouling earlier than usual and the strategy worked.
After a three-pointer by Logan Cook cut the lead to five points, Chestatee’s Eramiss Hernandez only made one of her two foul shots. Cook made a pair of three throws at the other end to cut the margin to four and then Hernandez split another pair of free throws.
Anderson and Gaudlock made a pair of free-throws on the Lady Panthers’ next two possessions to cut the lead to 39-38. Love was fouled with seconds remaining giving her a chance to tie the ball game or take the lead. She made the first attempt to tie the game at 39, but missed the second to send the game into overtime.
“We hated to foul a little bit earlier than we would but we noticed they weren’t really hitting them and then we were trying to get to the point where we could attack the basket,” she said. “Our goal was to get no. 21 (Lindsey Caudell) and we got her out, I think that’s what gave us the fire.”
In overtime the Lady Panthers were unable to keep the strategy that got them in the game because Gaudlock fouled out and four other players had four fouls each. Chestatee scored six points in overtime and the Lady Panthers were unable to make any of their shots causing Jackson County to fall 45-39.
•JACKSON CO. 53, COMMERCE 33 (DEC. 6): Kendall Clerici’s 14-point first half helped stake the Lady Panthers to a 10-point halftime cushion en route to a 53-33 home win over Commerce last week. Clerici finished with 16 points.
“At halftime, that was one of the things that we said was that, ‘good thing that Kendall showed up …,’ because she was on-point underneath the basket,” McCutcheon said. “ … I thought that she basically held us together offensively in the first half when we just weren’t hitting other shots.”
This was Jackson County’s second victory this season over Commerce. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Tigers 59-25 on Nov. 21.
After taking a 24-14 lead into halftime, Jackson County slowly built on that advantage in the second half. The Lady Panthers led by as many as 23 after a basket from freshman Carson Anderson with 4:39 left in the game.
Anderson finished with eight points, as did Brianna Love and Carlie Anderson.
— Ben Munro
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Slow start hurts Lady Panthers in loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry