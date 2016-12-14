BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers lose on a night of momentum swings

A series of runs by both teams sums up the Jackson County boys’ basketball team’s loss to Chestatee Friday night.
Jackson County (0-7, 0-0) lost 62-53 despite going on a 33-7 run throughout the middle portion of the game featuring 22 points from Christian Smith. Smith had 26 total points in the game.
Chestatee (4-6, 0-0) began the game with an 11-1 run where they scored on all but three of their opening possessions. But then Iaises Risher sunk a 3-pointer and a foul by Chestatee immediately after gave Jackson County the ball again for Owen Purvis to knock down a three of his own.
Chestatee’s Cameron Gwyn made a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and the War Eagles led 14-7, but the Panthers had kept Chestatee from running away with the game.
Chestatee hit two quick shots early in the second quarter and outscored Jackson County 6-2 early to take a 20-9 lead, their largest of the game. But that’s when the Panthers began a run of dominance.
“We know that their shooters on the perimeter lead their team so we had several different approaches that we wanted to have in place,” said head coach Chuck Butler. “The first couple of them didn’t work at all so then we just ramped up our man-to-man defense and whenever they played their big line-up we knew we could really shut down the perimeter.”
After traveling ended a Chestatee possession, Smith made a 3-pointer to shrink the lead to 20-12. A technical foul by Chestatee head coach Kevin Strickland put Smith at the line but he missed both shots; however he made another 3-pointer after the Panthers took over on offense.
Noah Venable contributed four points by splitting free throws on one possession and making an and-one free throw on the next. That brought the score to 20-19.
Smith made a pair of free-throws to give Jackson County their first lead of the game, and he made another shot their next trip down court. Brock McCullum scored two points to Chestatee’s four to give Jackson County a 25-23 halftime lead.
Smith electrified the crowd at Panther Indoor Stadium early in the third quarter with four-consecutive 3-pointers. Purvis added one more three-pointer to give the Panthers a 39-25 lead.
“Because we are young I keep seeing glimpses of what we can do and our guys shoot the ball really well, and in practice we see it and for some reason here in these games we see it in spurts here and there and it was good to see them all get cranked up at one time, hopefully we can do that more,” Butler said.
But the game turned instantly after that. Chestatee called a timeout and ended the third quarter on a 14-2 run that cut the Jackson County lead to 41-39 going into the fourth quarter.
“They did a good job, we forced them to change up their lineup and do some different things and then we just didn’t respond to their change quite as well as we needed to,” Butler said. “It’s a game of adjustments and a game of runs, we put on ours and they put their back on.”
“Late in the game they finally made the adjustment to go with a smaller line-up and some of their best shooters stepped up and made some shots there at the end and forced our hand to have to go smaller as well to defend them.”
Purvis began the quarter with a shot to bring the lead back to four, but it did nothing to swing back the momentum. Chestatee got four quick points from Donovan Hernandez and Nick Lyles to tie the game at 43 points each.
The Panthers regained the lead when McCullum split his pair of free throws, but it would be their least lead of the game. Matt McNeal answered with a 3-pointer to give Chestatee a 46-44 lead. Collin Lewis tied the game back up with a put-back before Gwyn hit another three for the War Eagles.
McNeal and Gwyn hit another two 3-pointers to give Chestatee a 52-46 lead. Jackson County fought back with a free throw by McCullum and a shot by Smith, but the comeback was squashed by a heart breaking three by Gwyn giving the War Eagles a 55-49 advantage.
Jackson County tried to foul in the closing minutes to prolong the game but Chestatee went 5-of-7 at the line forcing the Panthers to abandon fouling in the final seconds. Jackson County fell to Chestatee 62-53.
•COMMERCE 46, JACKSON CO. 44 OT (DEC. 6): Commerce’s Tristan Boyer put the Tigers ahead 46-44 with the only points scored by either team in overtime, hitting a pair of free throws with 3:27 left. The Tigers then forced a miss under the basket from McCullum in the final seconds to hold on for the win. McCullum led the Panthers with 11 points, while Smith and Venable added 10 each.
— Ben Munro
