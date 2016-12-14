SWIMMING AND DIVING: Reinhardt picks up win, JCCHS girls place 14th at Holiday Splash event

Wednesday, December 14. 2016
Led by a first-place finish from Haley Reinhardt, the Jackson County girls’ swimming team placed 14th in a 23-team field at Saturday’s Holiday Splash Invitational at the Cumming Aquatics Center.

Reinhardt won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.56) and also finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.06).

Her sister, Devon Reinhardt, scored points with top-15 finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (12th, 2:26.06) and the 100-yard backstroke (13th, 1:13.54).
Others scoring were:

•the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Kallie Weaver, Haley Reinhardt, Devon Reinhardt and Emily Giles (12th, 2:13.18).

•the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Casey DiBernard, Giles, Haley Reinhardt and Devon Reinhardt (15th, 2:01.01).

•the girls’ 400 free relay team of Anashie Gonzalez, DiBernard, Sarah Comer and Lauren Seagraves (25th, 6:02.97).

For the middle school team, Kayla Sheppard scored a pair of top-10 finishes in the 100-yard freestyle (eighth, 1:14.16) and the 50-yard breaststroke (seventh, 42.30), setting school records.

NORTH HALL OPEN

Several Jackson County swimmers scored points at the Dec. 3 North Hall Open held at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville. The event featured over 600 swimmers and 23 teams.

The girls’ 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams consisting of Weaver, Giles, Devon Reinhardt and Haley Reinhardt finished eight and 10th respectively.

The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay of DiBernard, Alyssa Haley, Riley Carr and Cassie Jones set a school record with a seventh-place place finish.

Haley Reinhardt set a new school record with an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke as well as sixth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

Devon Reinhardt added top 15 finishes in both the 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
