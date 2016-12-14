Man stabbed 10 times at Arcade bar

Wednesday, December 14. 2016
A man was reportedly stabbed 10 times in an Arcade bar early Sunday morning. No one was charged in the incident, but police have two suspects.
Two men were injured, but the second one only had a cut on his left wrist.

Police said Rusty Greenway, 30, 168 Old Barn Trail, Jefferson, was taken to Athens Regional Medical Center for the multiple stab wounds.

Also treated was Terry Samples, 31, 189 Railroad St., Jefferson.

See the full story in the Dec. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
