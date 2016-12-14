BOE approves redistrict plan

Wednesday, December 14. 2016
A redistricting map for elementary students in the Jackson County School System got final approval Monday night.

The Jackson County Board of Education Ok’d the plan which attempts to address the massive growth of students in the west side of the county. It does not, however, change the county’s overall feeder system into the system’s middle and high schools.

See the full story in the Dec. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
