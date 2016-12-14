Challengers of a proposed warehouse will have to save their “Opposed” signs another month. Developers again deferred a request to annex approximately 31 acres into the Town of Braselton with plans to build a 483,000 sq. ft. speculative industrial building on Hwy. 124 near Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive.
The request has been met with strong pushback from the community including multiple online petitions.
Many challengers printed “Opposed” signs to display during the Braselton Town Council meeting on Monday. They never got the chance to hold them up.
Mike McGarity, a lawyer representing developers CHI/Acquisitions, handed the council a letter before the start of the meeting requesting postponing the vote another month.
See the full story in the Dec. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
Controversial warehouse deferred again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry