A Braselton man was charged with vehicular homicide in a deadly wreck on Saturday night. The wreck killed one woman and injured four other people.
Alexander Michael Olino, 17, 1457 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, is charged with second degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield when turning left.
Olino, the driver of a Honda Accord, failed to yield when turning left from Hwy. 129 onto the I-85 southbound ramp, striking a Chrysler 200 driven by Howard Edward Weed, 71, of Jefferson.
A passenger in the Chrysler, Iree H. Logan, 83, of Athens, was killed in the accident. It is unknown if Logan was wearing a seatbelt.
See the full story in the Dec. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton man charged in deadly wreck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry