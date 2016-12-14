Wrestling: Commerce places 2nd in Kingsport tournament

The Commerce wrestling team finished in second place at the 2016 Indian Classic in Kingsport, Tenn.
The Tigers finished second to Independence High School from West Virginia.
Commerce was one of four Georgia teams competing in the tournament. Archer, Bremen and Ringgold were the others.
Bremen and Commerce, were the only two schools to put four kids apiece into the finals.
Owen Brown went undefeated (4-0) and was the champion in the 160-pound weight class. Cole Chancey also went 4-0 and was crowned champion (182 pounds).
“That’s a great honor for them,” head coach Kendall Love said.
The Tigers also had two second-place finishers: Chase Forrester (170 pounds) and Cade Ridley (285 pounds). Both went 3-1 in the tournament.
“Those two were matched up with wrestlers from Bremen and really, those matches could have gone either way,” Love said.
Tucker Flint (126 pounds) went 4-2 and finished in fifth place. Knox Allen (220 pounds) went 3-2 and also brought home a fifth-place finish.
Kole Burchett and Easley Smith both went 2-2 to finish the tournament. Dakota Moon, Austin Black, Josh Frates and Austin Brock went 1-2.
“In my opinion, that was an outstanding finish for us,” Love said.
The Tigers were missing five starters heading into the tournament.
“That’s why we go to that, because it is a tough tournament,” he said.
Some of the wrestlers were making their first appearance this season, like Chancey. Love said some of the guys are still in “football shape,” but are progressing into “wrestling shape.”
The team travels to Bradley Central, Tenn., this weekend for the Bradley Invitational.
“This is another meat-grinder,” Love stated. “It is a very, very tough tournament. We’ll have more of a full lineup heading there and we expect those guys to come out and wrestle hard.”
After the Bradley Invitational, the Tigers head to Collins Hill High School for the Kyle Maynard Duals.
The Tigers close out the calendar year with a final road trip to Rochester, Minn., as the Tigers will compete in the Clash.
The Clash takes place Dec. 30-31.
Wrestling: Commerce places 2nd in Kingsport tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry