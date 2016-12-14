Girls' Basketball: Kennedy propels Banks Co. to overtime win

The Banks County girls’ basketball team looked outmatched in the first quarter against region opponent Monticello.
Missed opportunities and turnovers, plus Monticello not missing many shots, left the Lady Leopards in an early 19-5 hole.
Enter, Gabby Kennedy, who scored 13 second-quarter points and helped spur a Lady Leopards’ comeback that led to a 65-62 victory in overtime.
Kennedy finished with 22 points. Her explosive second quarter was part of a 22-point quarter for the Lady Leopards (4-3, 1-0 Region 8-AA) that cut Monticello’s lead to three at halftime, 30-27.
In the week leading into the game, Kennedy said the team preached not turning the ball over, but the first-quarter was turnover-riddled.
She attributed the second-quarter play to head coach Steven Shedd telling the team to just “settle down.” She added the guards played better, which opened up things for her under the basket.
“Coach Shedd always talks about ‘Let’s work from the inside out,’ and we did that and that opened up a huge door,” she said. “That’s why we got the win.”
She added the Lady Leopards “probably” would have lost the game if the second quarter wasn’t there.
“We played some basketball and things just opened up and happened,” she said.
Kennedy was also part of a turnover with 14.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Monticello new life. Kennedy and teammate, Jaycie Bowen, went up for a rebound on a missed Monticello free throw. Both fell to the ground trying to snag possession and were called for a travel, which gave Monticello another chance, down two points to tie the game.
“It was really frustrating, because Jaycie and I go very hard on each other at practice,” Kennedy explained. “We usually do communicate very well on who’s going to have the rebound. I think that’s the first time this season that we haven’t communicated ‘Hey, I’ve got the ball.’ The adrenaline was running and we just both wanted to get that ball so bad. It happened.”
A game like this also showed the team’s character, she added, and the overtime period showed what kind of team they have.
“We all just came together as a team and I couldn’t be more proud and more honored to be part of a group like this,” she said.
Taylor Parson added 10 points and Kailynn Gilstrap had nine points in the victory, including two 3-pointers. Melinda Garrison contributed seven points.
Shedd said Kennedy’s senior leadership was one of the “biggest” parts in the win.
“I’m just super proud of her for that,” he said. “She single-handedly got us back in the ball game almost. I think it was just pure will on her part. She knew we could do it. She just put the team on her shoulders and said ‘Let’s go girls.’ She was encouraging the girls on the bench ‘Let’s go. We can do this.’ It was really inspiring. That’s what senior leadership is all about. That’s what we look for from our seniors.”
Shedd added “nothing seemed to work” against the Monticello offense in the first quarter, but once the leading scorer, Madison Abbott, came off the floor, he changed up defenses.
The change worked as they created turnovers in their full-court man-press coverage.
“I just felt like once our girls gained the lead in the fourth quarter, I felt confident that we were going to pull it out,” Shedd said. “I felt like the momentum was on our side.”
It was also a region win, which Shedd said was an “ugly win,” but the team will take a win like that as much as “any win.”
“It goes to show there’s not going to be an easy game for us,” Shedd said. “So, we’re looking for that. We’ll take them. We’ll take them. We feel like we’re getting better every game. I know it doesn’t really look that way a lot of times when we go out there and we’re getting down in ball games. But it just shows the character of these girls, that they never lay down and die. You can never count them out no matter what the score is. I’m just real, real proud of them.”
The girls lost Saturday night to East Hall, 48-38.
Tuesday’s game against Madison County went into double overtime. The Lady Leopards won, 49-48.
Next Monday, Banks County welcomes Commerce High School.
