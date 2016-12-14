The Banks County wrestling team improved to 6-1 on the season with a sweep of the Madison County Duals last Friday.
The Leopards beat Madison County 60-21, Stephens County 60-24 and White County 58-23.
“Things have improved some,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “We have had more time to practice, kids getting back in shape. Some are learning moves they’ve never used, a combination of things. We still have a very, very long way to go this season.”
Hanley adds he hopes to “add a few more familiar face to the line-up soon.”
Davis Day, Parker Hobson, Alan Jones, Keaton Spier, Nick Stout, Tyler Stryker and Terrance Walker all went undefeated.
Hanley said the message to his team has been improvement.
“We have been dealt a pretty tough hand to this point in the season,” he said. “Kids are starting to step up. If you get knocked down, get back up and keep fighting. Don’t be afraid to give all you have.”
Tuesday’s home match against Habersham Central wasn’t complete before press time. The Leopards compete this Saturday in the Big Red Rumble Duals at Gainesville High School.
Wrestling: Banks Co. sweeps through Madison Co. Duals; competes at Gainesville High next
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry