Middle-School Basketball: Banks Co. 8th-graders off to fast start this season

The Banks County Middle girls’ eighth-grade basketball team has started the season 7-2.
Last week, the girls picked up wins over Rabun County, 41-37, and Union County, 43-6.
Anslee Bramlett led the way against Rabun County, scoring eight points. McKinsey Rogers had seven points. Jenna Reeves and Brayden Staton had six points apiece.
Hailey Seahorn and Lillie Venable scored eight points apiece in the win over Union County. Three players finished with six points: Madison Dacus, Reeves and Staton.
Bramlett is averaging 9.1 points per game. She’s had three games of double-digit scoring: 18, 16 and 13.
Staton is averaging 8.4 points per game and has had three 11-point games and one 15-point game.
