Beardsley retiring; newspapers to combine

CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, December 14. 2016
The longtime editor of The Commerce News, Mark Beardsley, is retiring at the end of this month.

With that move, The Commerce News will be merged with The Jackson Herald beginning with the January 4, 2017 edition.

“Mark has been not just an editor, but the very core of The Commerce News,” said Mike Buffington, co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc. which publishes both The News and The Herald. “When Mark said he wanted to retire, we decided The News just wouldn’t be the same without his leadership and presence. Merging news coverage and advertising from the Commerce area in with The Herald was the only logical move.”

News beats that Beardsley has been reporting will be picked up by Commerce native Alex Pace and reporter Ron Bridgeman.

For the full story, see the Dec. 14 issue of The Commerce News.
