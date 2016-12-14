Southeast Toyota plans major expansion

Southeast Toyota Distributors plans a major expansion to its Commerce facilities.
Greenland Opportunities LLC is requesting a map amendment and four rezonings for over 250 acres on U.S. 441 and Hwy. 334. The requests will go before the Jackson County Planning Commission Thursday evening, Dec. 15.
Southeast Toyota Distributors plans to use the property for its vehicle processing operation. The expansion is proposed near the company’s current facility on Hwy. 334, which was built in 1988.
The expansion includes the construction of six buildings totaling 330,000 square feet and six rail spurs that will be able to accommodate 90 rail cars.
