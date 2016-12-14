After ending their 26-game losing streak last Tuesday, the Commerce boys’ basketball team suffered two losses over the weekend.
On Friday, the Tigers (1-3, 0-1 Region 8-A) lost to region foe, Lakeview Academy, 94-34. On Saturday, the Tigers fell 89-41 to Oconee County.
“Lakeview is a great team,” head coach Drew Williams said. “There’s no bones about it. They’re just a phenomenal program. Their top-10 players could probably start for anybody in our region. They just lit it up.”
Williams didn’t know what Lakeview’s shooting percentage was, but it didn’t matter what the Tigers did, Lakeview just “hit it,” he explained.
“Oconee is a great team and we hung with them for a half,” Williams said. “Consistency has been our Achilles heel. We haven’t put together a consistent effort from court to court, half to half and from game to game. I felt against Lakeview it wasn’t very good, and (against Oconee), first half was great. Second half wasn’t very smart. Not very consistent and we’ve got to figure out what makes us a little bit more consistent.”
Even amidst the two losses, Williams still felt the team played hard defensively, which was a bright spot.
“We made adjustments and the kids responded to those adjustments,” he said. “Offensively, we’ve just got to get a lot smarter and a lot more disciplined.”
Tristan Boyer scored 19 points against Oconee County. Kyre Ware added 10 points.
The Tigers lost Athens Academy on Tuesday, 70-54.
They play Hebron Christian Academy on Friday and Banks County next Monday.
Boys' Basketball: Tigers fall to Lakeview, Oconee Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry