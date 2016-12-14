Boys' Basketball: Leopards take down 2nd-ranked Monticello

The Banks boys’ basketball team has had a tough opening to its season, playing teams like North Hall, East Hall and Madison County, which suffered its first loss at the hands of the Leopards.
Maybe the sternest test came last Friday in the Leopards’ first region game of the season. The second-ranked Monticello Hurricanes did all they could in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but with the score 52-52, five points from Banks County’s Stetson Boswell – a 3-pointer and two free throws – helped propel the Leopards to a 57-52 win.
Banks County’s Kahmal Wiley finished the game with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Eleven rebounds came on the defensive glass and 17 of Wiley’s points came in the first half.
“We knew this team (Monticello) was good, so we had to come in here and fight for it,” Wiley said.
Seven players scored for the Leopards (3-4, 1-0 Region 8-AA). Wiley said it’s all about “Banks County,” because they’re a “team” and “family.”
“We believe in everybody on this court,” he said.
Dylan Orr had 11 points and Boswell finished the game with eight points. Carl Cleveland had four points, Darius Bonds had three and two players had two points apiece.
Wiley said the last two wins over Madison County and Monticello indicates Banks County is still here, even if it dropped down a classification.
“We might have dropped down in region, but we still have the same goal, to be the best around here,” he said. “Coach scheduled those games to make us who we are. You have to thank him for that to make us better.”
Head coach Mike Cleveland knew his team couldn’t get up and down the floor with the Hurricanes, but his guys were able to make the Hurricanes play “their pace.”
“I was really worried we couldn’t do that,” Cleveland said. “But our guards really stepped up big. We used Kahmal to pound the ball a bit. It had to be that style for us to have a shot, I think. Everything played right into our hands, I thought.”
Cleveland added that Wiley is one of the best players in North Georgia.
“There’s no doubt in my mind about that,” Cleveland said. “When he plays to his potential, and he’s a strong-willed individual, he can have a night like that against anybody. Kahmal is a very good player. That was huge. Offensively for us, he carried us in some stretches. I thought he did a great job.”
Cleveland also knew Wiley trusts his teammates to get them involved to help beat the No. 2 team in the state.
“He’s always encouraging them to step up,” Cleveland said. “That goes a long way when your best player is unselfish like that. I think it gets to be contagious. As a coach, there’s greater that can happen. Again, very pleased with the team, very pleased with how we executed offensively and defensively. That’s a big win for this group.”
The win also puts Banks County in first place in the region.
“Everybody considers them (Monticello) to be the best team in the region,” Cleveland explained. “So, to open up with a win against them, that’s big.”
After trailing 34-31 at halftime, Orr and Wiley catapulted the Leopards to a 41-34 lead. The duo scored 10-straight points to start the third quarter, and the Leopards never relinquished the lead.
Wiley finished the quarter with eight points and Orr finished with six.
The Leopards led 45-41 when the fourth quarter started and got the lead to as much as five, 52-47, but five-unanswered points with 1:20 left in the game saw the Hurricanes tie the game at 52.
Twenty seconds later, Boswell hit a 3-pointer to propel the Leopards to a 55-52 lead.
After the Hurricanes traveled on their next possession, it was Boswell again who came up big, draining two free throws to set the final score at 57-52.
Boys' Basketball: Leopards take down 2nd-ranked Monticello
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry