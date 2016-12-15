McNeely finishes Continental Divide Trail

When Danielsville’s Susie McNeely, a retired special education teacher in Madison County, says she’s going out for a walk, well, she’s not kidding.
The 63-year-old is one of only about 200 people to have earned the “triple crown” of hiking: the Appalachian Trail, 2,184 miles, (she did that in 1979); the Pacific Coast Trail, 2,654 miles, (she did that in 1983); and the Continental Divide Trail (CDT), 3,100 miles. She finished that on Oct. 11 after starting the hike on April 22.
“I knew in 1979 that I wanted to do all three,” said McNeely. Thirty-seven years later, she accomplished just that.
The former educator encountered six grizzly bears and one black bear on the most recent hike. She caught a parasite and had to hike in to a town for treatment. She had shin splints for a couple of weeks. She walked 25-mile days one after another, going up and down great elevations, carrying about 25 lbs. of supplies on average.
“Every day is tough; there are not easy days, but some are easier than others,” said McNeely. “The big, high mountain passes are especially hard. You go up 2,000 feet and down 2,000 feet.”
The Continental Divide Trail runs between Mexico and Canada following the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountains and traversing Montana, Idaho, Colorado and New Mexico.
McNeely, who taught for 29 years in Madison County, including stints at Madison County Middle School and Colbert and Hull elementary schools, has always enjoyed camping, both with her family and then as a Girl Scout and a scout camp director.
“I’ve always been a person who loves the outdoors,” she said.
Of course, hiking 3,100 miles is not an easy physical feat for any person, let alone someone at retirement age. She said she is “probably the oldest CDT thru hiker this year.”
“The term ‘thru’ is used for long distance hikers who start and finish in one calendar year,” said McNeely. “There were about 50-to-70 of us thru hikers on the CDT this year. Don’t know how many finished.”
McNeely put in plenty of preparation for her most recent hiking accomplishment.
“I did about 500 miles of practice hikes,” she said. “I just did day hikes and a few overnights.”
She had to get shots prior to the hike to treat a foot neuroma, a condition that affects the ball of the foot. She said that condition was not a problem during the trek across the Continental Divide.
In order to keep her supply weight down, McNeely didn’t take any cooking materials. She ate everything cold. She mailed herself packages of supplies to various post offices along the route. She also had “zero days,” when she and a hiking companion would go into town to rest and get more supplies. She traveled with a satellite locator so that friends and family would know where she was and so she could press a button for emergency help if needed.
“It made everyone at home feel good that I had that,” she said.
McNeely traveled with a male member from the Appalachian Trail Club. The two met another man from Australia along the trail, who traveled with McNeely the rest of the way. The hikers actually split the trail in two, stopping at the San Juan Mountains and waiting for enough snow to melt to pass, but when the melt didn’t happen quickly enough, the travelers went to the end of the trail at Glacier Park at the Montana/Canadian border and hiked back southward to where they stopped their northward walk.
McNeely found long stretches of hiking without good water sources. So, at times she had to load up with more water than usual to carry, which added to the hike’s difficulty.
“In New Mexico, the water was sparse between stops, so I had to carry six liters at a time, which was very heavy,” she said.
McNeely carried a water filter. But it didn’t always do the trick cleaning the water. And at one point, she came down with Giardiasis, an intestinal parasite. The sickness sent her in search of a health clinic. She was temporarily sidelined while taking medicine. But she was soon back on the trail, where she encountered several bears.
“It always takes you back,” said McNeely of walking up on a big bear. “Everybody carries bear spray and you want it readily available. You don’t want it in your pack. So as soon as I saw a bear, I had it ready.”
Her travel companion tripped and fell over a log after coming up on a bear with two small cubs about 30 yards away.
“The bear just turned back away from us and walked off,” she said. “But I don’t think I breathed for a minute.”
After the 3,100-mile walk that stretched from April to October, McNeely knew exactly what she wanted — a ribeye steak and a baked potato. She had thought about the final steps for months after so many grueling 25-mile days on foot.
“It was like, what am I going to do tomorrow?” she said. “We took our pictures, but we kind of didn’t know what to do. But I knew I wanted a ribeye steak and baked potato.”
