Leonard Ginn (12-13-16)

MAYSVILLE - Leonard Autry Ginn, 78, entered into rest Tuesday, December 13, 2016.
Mr. Ginn was born in Jefferson, the son to the late Alfred and Narcy Turk Ginn. He worked for the Jackson County Board of Education beginning in 1968 and retired as the transportation supervisor in 2000. Prior to that, Mr. Ginn worked for the Georgia Forestry Commission for seven years. Mr. Ginn was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Lebanon Methodist Church. Mr. Ginn was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his brother, James L. Ginn.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Jones Whitmire, Maysville; daughters, Krista G. Adkins, Jefferson, Kathy Whitmire, Maysville, and Tammy McKinney, Maysville; eight grandchildren, Ella Adkins, Trey Adkins, Ashley Hopper, Blake Brookshire, Ty Finch, Kolton Jones, Gracyn McKinney, Knox McKinney; two great-grandchildren, Finley Hopper and Riot Brookshire; brother, Joe Ginn, Jefferson; and a nephew, Chip Sims.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Carey Strickland officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Andy Evans, Kolton Jones, Ty Finch, Trey Adkins, Blake Brookshire, Shane Hopper, Chip Sims, Knox McKinney and McCade Sims honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
