Dorothy Scarborough (12-13-16)

WINDER - Dorothy Josephine Tant Scarborough, 91, entered into rest Tuesday, December 13, 2016.
Mrs. Scarborough was born in Rome, Ga., the daughter of the late James Mannon Tant and Rebecca Annie Lou Walker. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Mrs. Scarborough was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark Scarborough; and two sons, John Lewis Armstrong and James David Armstrong.
Survivors include three sons, Julian Forrest Armstrong, Jefferson, Donnie Kenneth Armstrong, Covington, and Johnny Milton Armstrong, Winder; four daughters, Lottie Mae Webb, Stockbridge, Donna Linda Fitch, Marietta, Eunice Fay Pickens, Loganville, and Mary Elizabeth Howell , Kennesaw; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 15, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
