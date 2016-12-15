James Matthews (12-13-16)

JEFFERSON - James Herbert Matthews, 67, entered into rest Tuesday, December 13, 2016.
Mr. Matthews was born in Jackson County, the son to the late Thomas and Estelle Sorrells Matthews. Mr. Matthews owned and operated Matthews Construction and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Landrum, Elizabeth Gearing; and brother, Tommy Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Joe Standridge, Jefferson; sisters, Louise Matthews, Diane Matthews, and Martha Patrick; brother, Herbert Matthews; grandson, Jonathon Gary; and great-grandchildren, Savanna Hardy, Katelyn Gary, Kaileigh Gary and Kyle Gary.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at the Jackson Memorial Park with the Rev. Ray Finger officiating. Gentleman honored as pallbearers will be Hard Rock Jackson, Earnest Martin, Billy Watson, Greg Howington, Larry Landrum and Pumpkin (Dennis) Kesler.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements..
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
