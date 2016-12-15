New fire chief to be named Dec. 22

Steve Nichols and Ernest Weant are the top two candidates for the fire chief position in Banks County.
The BOC named the two after holding a closed session to discuss personnel last week. A called meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the county annex to name the new fire chief.
Nichols has served as the public safety director for Jackson County since October 2007. He is also the assistant chief for the Nicholson Fire Department.
Nichols was the fire chief in Banks County from April 2007 through October 2007. Before that, he worked as deputy chief with the Gwinnett County Fire Department from April 1976 through April 2007.
Weant is a lieutenant with the Barrow County Emergency Services, where he has been since 1997. Prior to that, he was a paramedic with Walton County EMS and a EMT with Life Line Ambulance Service, Atlanta.
An article in this week's issue of The Banks County News states that the called BOC meeting will be held "Thursday." It should have stated that the meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22.
