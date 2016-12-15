ILA - James Odell King, 75, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016, at Athens Regional.
Mr. King was born April 16, 1941, in Maysville, the son of the late Wiseman and Lois Howington King. He was a member of Bethel Holiness Church and was retired from Reliance. Mr. King was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul King and twin, Otis King.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Walls King, Ila; children, Greg King (Pat), Danielsville, and Elaine Carter (Scott), Brookwood, Ala.; grandchildren, Joshua King, Nick King, and George Rowe; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at Bethel Holiness Church in Ila with the Revs. Marty Smith, Eugene Walls and Tracy Gipson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, December 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Steve Whittington, Dennis White, Casey Poole, Steven Horton, Homer Walls and Chris Greenway. All other nieces and nephews will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
James King (12-15-16)
