Eddie Bryant (12-14-16)

JEFFERSON - Eddie Andrew Bryant Sr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.
Mr. Bryant was born in Atlanta, the son to the late Milton Cecil Bryant Sr. and Bertha Lala Johnson Bryant. Mr. Bryant was a paint contractor and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Ellington Bryant, Jefferson; children, Eddie Andrew Bryant Jr., Monroe, Gloria Diane Bryant, Hull, Samantha Bryant, Hull, Robert Adam Bryant, Good Hope, Mark Lamar Bryant, Jackson County; step children, Michael, Travis, Terry, Tracy, Tina; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 16, at 2 p.m. in the Hendrick Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomaston, Ga.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
