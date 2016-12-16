The Christmas tradition continues as residents of Booger Hill Road and Moon’s Grove Church Road host the 32nd Annual Christmas Luminaries and Live Nativity Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 to 9 p.m.
“This is our way of sharing the true meaning of Christmas, the Birth of Christ, with the thousands of people who drive through our community on this special night,” organizers said. “The light in the bags lining driveways symbolizes the birth of the Light of the World, Jesus Christ.”
The live nativity scene will be located at Strickland’s farm on Booger Hill Road, one mile from Hwy. 29 South.
There is no rain date planned.
For additional information, contact Tripp and Carlton Strickland at 706-795-5252 or 706-255-0059 or Renea Simmons at 706-255-4385.
32nd Annual Christmas Luminaries and Live Nativity set for Dec. 17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry